Cowboys coaches share why Mazi Smith is finally coming into his own
Mazi Smith entered the 2024 NFL season with a lot to prove. The Dallas Cowboys 2023 first-round pick had a disappointing rookie campaign, then underwent offseason shoulder surgery.
There were plenty of questions about whether Smith would ever live up to his first-round status, but in the team's Week 4 win over the division-rival New York Giants, Smith finally had the breakout game the team has been waiting for.
Smith was dominant.
He only accounted for three tackles, but consistently clogged running lanes as the Cowboys defense held the Giants to only 26 rushing yards on 24 carries. Their longest run of the game was five yards.
But what deserves the credit for Smith's major turnaround? While he put in the hard work during training camp and the preseason, the coaches have seen an increase in confidence from the former Michigan star that is allowing him to let loose on the field.
“I think Mazi has a lot more confidence right now,” defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer said, per DallasCowboys.com. “When we got to training camp, I’m not sure he had that kind of confidence, but I think it’s continued to grow.
"More times you catch him doing things right, the better he does things. Hopefully he’s walking around with his head high and his chest out this week.”
Cowboys head coach added, “Getting more confident, comfortable. Those are two things that I see from him each and every day. More of a consistency, particularly the nose stunt, he hit two of those nicely in the game. It’s a game of consistency, but I definitely see a more confident Mazi Smith.”
Smith said that finally trusting in the people around him has allowed him to focus on the basics and get back to what made him a top prospect. Smith knows he can anchor the defensive line, and trusting the pieces around him allows him to get his job done.
If Smith can continue to shine, it will be a much-needed boost for the Cowboys front seven that will be without star defenders Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence for an unknown amount of time.
The next test for Smith comes in primetime once again as the Cowboys travel to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
