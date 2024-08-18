Dallas Cowboys Hosting Training Camp Open Practices In Frisco: Watch
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are returning home to finish their NFL training camp ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Cowboys fans are invited to watch two Cowboys open practices at "The Star" in Frisco, on Aug. 27 – 28. Both practices are free and open to the public.
Watch quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Micah Parsons as they prepare for their first regular season game, a road matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8th at 3:25 p.m CT.
... And possibly wide receiver CeeDee Lamb?
Lamb has yet to report to Cowboys training camp, a holdout from contract negotiations. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is confident the contract will be figured out soon.
"CeeDee checked in on me," said Parsons. "He's been watching the practice film and telling me, 'You're going crazy.' We have our talks but, at the end of the day, he knows what it is."
The Cowboys are also hosting a a kickoff party ahead of the training camp practices. Details on how to attend:
Fans can enjoy "Cowboys Night" on Tuesday, August 27th at 4:00 p.m. outside on Tostitos Championship Plaza with a live DJ and host, mascot Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more. Doors to Ford Center at The Star will open to the public starting at 5:00 p.m. in advance of open practice from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
The Season Kickoff Ceremony and a second open practice will take place on Wednesday, August 28th. The ceremony will take place at 5:40 p.m. and will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. hour-long open practice session. Doors to the Season Kickoff Ceremony open at 5:00.
After three straight 12-5 seasons, Dallas looks to reach its ultimate goal with a playoffs run. 2024 is a chance for Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott to get the playoff monkey off their back in the final year of their Cowboys’ contracts.
The Cowboys are fresh off a Week 2 preseason win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Trey Lance threw for 151 yards and completed 15 of 23 pass attempts, including his first touchdown as a Cowboy in the 27-12 win over the Raiders.
“Definitely, felt more comfortable coming out,” said Lance after the game. “Would have liked to start a little bit faster in the third quarter, for sure. The whole entire third quarter, left some plays out there, for sure. But excited to watch the tape. Learned a lot again from it, and it was fun to compete with these guys.”
