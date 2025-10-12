Cowboys Country

Cowboys inactives for Week 6 vs Panthers include 4 starters, first-round bust

The Dallas Cowboys will be short-handed once again on Sunday afternoon when they face off against the Carolina Panthers.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to dealing with several key injuries, and on Sunday afternoon, it will be the same story. Ahead of kickoff against the Carolina Panthers, the team released its full list of inactives.

Unfortunately for the team, it will be without four starters.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb remains sidelined, along with All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin. The team will also be without starting guard Tyler Booker, who was the first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and middle linebacker Jack Sanborn.

Another inactive is first-round bust Mazi Smith, who could be nearing the end of his time in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys Week 6 inactives

#9 KaVontae Turpin (WR)
#52 Tyler Booker (G)
#57 Jack Sanborn (LB)
#58 Mazi Smith (DT)
#69 Ajani Cornelius (OT)
#88 CeeDee Lamb (WR)

Hopefully the Cowboys can overcome the injuries for a second week in a row to keep the momentum rolling in October.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

