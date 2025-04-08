Cowboys bring in national champion defensive lineman for pre-draft visit
The most popular selection in mock drafts for the Dallas Cowboys has been offensive players. Wide receiver continues to be the focus, but the Cowboys aren’t limiting themselves during their pre-draft visits.
On Tuesday, Nick Harris reported that Dallas met with Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.
MORE: Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown appears to be switching numbers, finally
Later the same day, he added that they also spent time with Georgia’s Mykel Williams. Harris has now identified 16 players Dallas hosted on top-30 visits.
Williams is predicted to go in the top 15, with some expecting him to be gone before Dallas is on the clock at No. 12.
MORE: New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Dallas Cowboys pick game-changing RB
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Williams helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship following the 2022 season. In three years, he recorded 14 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss.
His production wasn’t elite, but he has all the traits to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler at the next level. There’s a blueprint for such success, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Travon Walker, another Georgia defender with modest numbers, and watching him develop into a top-tier pass rusher.
The Cowboys, who lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston in NFL free agency this offseason, need someone who can play opposite Micah Parsons.
Williams has the frame they’re looking for but it would be tough to see them passing on one of the top receivers, assuming there’s still a viable option on the board.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys land pair of offensive stars in 5-round mock draft
'A lot of noise' Dallas Cowboys could land big play WR in NFL Draft
Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
Cowboys projected to land National Champion RB on Day 2 of NFL Draft