Cowboys bring in national champion defensive lineman for pre-draft visit

The Cowboys have met with some of the top defenders in the nation.

Randy Gurzi

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The most popular selection in mock drafts for the Dallas Cowboys has been offensive players. Wide receiver continues to be the focus, but the Cowboys aren’t limiting themselves during their pre-draft visits.

On Tuesday, Nick Harris reported that Dallas met with Tennessee defensive end James Pearce Jr.

Later the same day, he added that they also spent time with Georgia’s Mykel Williams. Harris has now identified 16 players Dallas hosted on top-30 visits.

Williams is predicted to go in the top 15, with some expecting him to be gone before Dallas is on the clock at No. 12.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Williams helped the Bulldogs win a National Championship following the 2022 season. In three years, he recorded 14 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams against the TCU Horned Frogs
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams against the TCU Horned Frogs / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His production wasn’t elite, but he has all the traits to develop into a perennial Pro Bowler at the next level. There’s a blueprint for such success, with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Travon Walker, another Georgia defender with modest numbers, and watching him develop into a top-tier pass rusher.

The Cowboys, who lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston in NFL free agency this offseason, need someone who can play opposite Micah Parsons.

Williams has the frame they’re looking for but it would be tough to see them passing on one of the top receivers, assuming there’s still a viable option on the board.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

