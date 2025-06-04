Dante Fowler gets new Dallas Cowboys jersey number after George Pickens swap
The Dallas Cowboys brought in several new players during the NFL offseason, including some familiar faces like defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who spent last season with the division rival Washington Commanders.
Now that Fowler is back in Big D, he had a first order of business: Find a new jersey number.
During his first stint with the Cowboys, Fowler wore No. 56. When he signed with the Commanders to play for former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Fowler switched it up to No. 6.
Upon his return to Dallas, the No. 56 was taken by last year's third-round pick Cooper Beebe, who immediately developed into a starter and a fan-favorite, so Fowler settled on No. 3. However, he gave the number up to new wide receiver George Pickens and now must make a change again.
Fowler and Pickens ended up pulling the old switcharoo, with Fowler now shifting to Pickens' old No. 13 for the 2025 campaign.
The No. 13 jersey was occupied by breakout star DeMarvion Overshown last season, before his history-making change to No. 0 during the offseason to bring back his Agent 0 moniker from his time with the Texas Longhorns.
Let's hope Fowler can have the same success in the No. 13 as Overshown had a season ago.
Last season with the Commanders, Fowler had his best season since 2019, recording 39 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one interception, and one touchdown.
