Dallas Cowboys’ Jake Ferguson, Haley Cavinder make huge life announcement
Jake Ferguson went from a mid-round pick to one of the biggest stars in the NFL following a breakout campaign in 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Wisconsin product recorded 761 yards and five touchdowns on 71 receptions that year, resulting in his first trip to the Pro Bowl. That was also the year he started dating social media influencer and Miami Hurricanes basketball player Haley Cavinder.
On Thursday, the two made a huge announcement as Cavinder showed off a ring, letting the world know she and Ferguson are engaged.
Ferguson is entering his fourth season in the NFL and is looking to bounce back from a down season. He battled a knee injury while also working without Dak Prescott, leading to a dip in numbers.
Now, in a contract year, he can make a lot of money for himself in NFL free agency next offseason if he performs at the same level as in 2023.
Cavinder, and her twin sister, Hana Cavinder, played for Fresno State before heading to Miami. In addition to their success on the court, they have millions of followers on their shared TikTok page.
