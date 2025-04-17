Former Cowboys great to announce Day 2 picks in 2025 NFL draft
Love for the offensive line has been the theme for the Dallas Cowboys as of late, and that will continue on the second night of the 2025 NFL draft.
The league announced the list of players who would be on hand to announce the selections for their respective teams in Round 2 and Round 3.
For the Cowboys, that honor belongs to Travis Frederick, a first-round pick from 2013, who spent six seasons in Dallas.
Frederick made five Pro Bowls during his career and was an All-Pro in 2016. Sadly, his career was cut short due to an autoimmune disorder, Guillain-Barre syndrome.
He sat out the entire 2018 campaign before returning in 2019. While he played well, he didn’t believe he could live up to his standards and retired after that season.
This announcement comes one day after the Cowboys honored Tyron Smith. The former All-Pro left tackle signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of America’s Team.
Earlier this offseason, they also said goodbye to Zack Martin, who retired after 11 seasons in the NFL. Now, another member of their once-dominant line will be in the spotlight as Frederick gets to help introduce fans to the incoming class.
