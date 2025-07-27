Cowboys give massive contract extension to star player (not Micah Parsons)
The Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have finally opened up the checkbook. Unfortunately, it's not for superstar defender Micah Parsons, who has been at training camp in Oxnard as he waits for a new deal -- and trying to impress the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in his downtime.
Instead, the Cowboys have agreed to terms with star tight end Jake Ferguson, who is coming off a down year following his breakout 2023 campaign.
According to Ferguson's agent, Jack Bechta, the Cowboys and Ferguson have agreed to a four-year extension worth $52 million in new money. The deal includes $30 million guaranteed.
Ferguson is now the 7th-highest-paid tight end in the NFL.
Ferguson has been working hard throughout the offseason to return to his Pro Bowl form.
During his breakout season in 2023, Ferguson hauled in 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns.
Last year, with Cooper Rush throwing passes after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Ferguson recorded 59 catches for 494 yards and zero scores.
With a healthy Dak Prescott leading the offense in 2025 and the addition of George Pickens to add more threats on the outside, the stage is set for Ferguson to build on the 2023 season that had everyone thinking he could be the next great Cowboys tight end.
