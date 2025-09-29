Cowboys' Jaydon Blue gets very promising news about potential NFL debut
Dallas Cowboys fans were excited on Sunday afternoon while waiting for the primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers. Before Week 4 inactives were announced, rookie running back Jaydon Blue teased his potential debut.
Fans have been waiting for the speedy, versatile running back to see the field after showing flashes at the end of the NFL season, but he has spent the first month of the season as a healthy scratch.
That continued on Sunday afternoon, but those who want to see Blue make his official debut may not have to wait much longer.
When speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Blue is "very close" to being active on gameday. Could that time come in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets?
"He’s practicing really, really well," Schottenheimer said.
Schottenheimer has said that a lack of consistency in practice has been what is keeping Blue from seeing the field on gameday, so it is a positive sign that the coaching staff is finally singing his practices.
During his final season with the Texas Longhorns, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.
We'll have to see what he can contribute when he finally sees the field as a pro.
