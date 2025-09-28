Jaydon Blue teases official NFL debut ahead of Cowboys-Packers game
The Dallas Cowboys offense is coming into the Week 4 primetime clash with the Green Bay Packers short-handed, thanks to the injury to star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but the team could be calling in some playmaking reinforcements.
Throughout the first three weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, fans have been clamoring for rookie running back Jaydon Blue to see the field.
Ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown, he gave everyone a reason to be excited.
While it is not official, Blue took to social media to share a cryptic message that teased his official debut. With emojis, Blue wrote, "Demon Time," before following up with a simple, "Uh oh."
Is that a warning shot to the Packers defense?
The Cowboys offense would benefit from adding the speedster into the backfield rotation, and with a potential run-heavy approach to neutralize the Packers' pass rush, which features Micah Parsons, Blue could be exactly what the backfield needs.
While Javonte Williams has been impressive through three weeks, Blue brings much-needed speed to the attack. Activating him for the first time this season would allow the Cowboys offense to keep KaVontae Turpin at wide receiver where he would help make up for the loss of Lamb.
We'll find out how everything goes in a few hours with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
