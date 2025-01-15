Deion Sanders' Colorado buyout could be roadblock for Cowboys
Things are getting interesting for the Dallas Cowboys. With the head coaching search now in full swing, there seems to be legitimate interest from Jerry Jones in Colorado football's "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders.
At first, it seemed like Jerry was courting Coach Prime as a favor or to simply generate headlines, but as time goes on, more and more members of the media are reporting the interest is legit.
The real question is whether Coach Prime would actually want to leave Boulder for the NFL.
"There's been some talk that there has potentially been an extension on the table in front of the regents," Jen Slater of the NFL Network said.
"So is Deion using this leverage to get paid a little bit more and stay in Colorado? Is this interest from Jerry (Jones) real? I think the interest from Jerry is absolutely real. I guess the question is does Deion want to come here?
Now, if Jerry is serious about pursuing Coach Prime, there is one major obstacle. Sanders has a $10 million buyout in place with the University of Colorado.
The buyout gets smaller in each year of Sanders' contract with the Buffs, but if Jerry wants to lure him to the NFL the time would be now before any extension with Colorado is inked.
Because this is Jerry Jones, anything is possible. If Jerry Jones really wants Deion Sanders as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, there is no financial hurdle that will stand in his way.
It will ultimately come down to whether Coach Prime wants to lead America's Team. The ball is in his court.
