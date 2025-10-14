Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends strong message to DC Matt Eberflus
This weekend was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys, who suffered a frustrating loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.
Dallas was favored to win in this one, but as has been the case throughout the season, their defense was a mess. Their inability to get a single stop was on full display as the Panthers held the ball for the final 6:07, setting up the game-winning field goal as time expired.
Following the loss, Dallas is fielding questions about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who hasn’t shown any signs of improvement through six games. For fans hoping to hear a change is coming, they’re about to be disappointed.
While making his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about Eberflus and he gave a strong endorsement of the veteran coach.
Jerry Jones believes in Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus
“That’s who I want in the foxhole with me…I still feel as strongly as I did the day I brought him in here. The things we’re dealing with here are not one, two major things. It’s a lot of little things we can’t get right.” - Jones on Eberflus
Jones’ statement is meant to defend Eberflus but it actually shows the reason he should be on the hot seat. As Jones said, it’s nothing “major” holding them back, but a “lot of little things” that they can’t get right.
That’s a sign that Eberflus is struggling to get communication going on defense. It’s also why rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan found more separation on Sunday than he did his entire collegiate career.
What’s worse is the Cowboys defense was at least decent against the run, but that’s suddenly become a concern as well. So while Jones is confident in Eberflus, it appears to the rest of the world as though he’s regressing.
That said, Dallas fans might want to buckle up, because it’s going to be a long season.
