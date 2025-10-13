Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer sympathizes with Matt Eberflus as defense struggles
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to face the media after the team let the game against the Carolina Panthers slip through their fingers.
The loss was just another chapter in the story of the Cowboys' defense that has yet to show up for their offense this season.
On Monday, Schottenheimer came to the defense of his defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, by saying he knows what it's like to have bad days as a coordinator.
“Matt Eberflus is a d--- good football coach. We have to perform better. But I’ve been him, so part of me being in (the defensive meeting room) is to help as an asset, to tell him, I believe in him. I understand what he’s going through. It sucks. It’s no fun. We’re gonna ride this thing out, and we’ll play better. We really will,” Schottenheimer said to Jon Machota of The Athletic.
It's a frustrating time for this team. The Cowboys have the offensive talent to really make a deep run in the postseason. However, the defense continues to hold them back.
This defense has talent, but finding confidence on the field has been hard to come by for this unit. For the moment, Schottenheimer continues to be patient, but that won't last forever.
