Jerry Jones has excuse for snubbing media after Cowboys' embarrassing loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ditched the media following the team's disappointing Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and has now delivered his excuse.

Josh Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a major letdown on the road in Week 6, suffering a loss to the Carolina Panthers in a game they were favored to win.

It was another disappointing effort from the team's defense and a failure in crunch time, which led to the Panthers kicking the game winning field goal as time expired after methodically driving the ball down the field.

Following the game, owner and general manager Jerry Jones, who almost always has something to say, avoided reporters and did not make his usual post-game comments to the media.

There have been several theories about why Jones ditched the media, from simple embarrassment and not wanting to be held accountable to discussing the future of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but he offered up a different reason.

Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan when he offered up an excuse for not speaking on Sunday afternoon. According to Jones, it was because of the setup at Bank of America Stadium.

He was a "long, long way" from the area where the media were waiting, which was "as much of [the reason] as anything." To Jones' credit, he did admit that the way the game ended did also play a part in not being in a hurry to see anyone.

"All of that just didn't make me probably be all that urgent to get over there and visit with everybody," he added, per Blogging the Boys' RJ Ochoa. "And I've done that from time to time."

That's a rare glimpse of urgency from the Cowboys owner, and probably something everyone can relate to after the disappointment felt throughout the fanbase. Let's just hope that Jones, the front office, and coaching staff use that disappointment and frustration to improve moving forward, especially with a crucial Week 7 showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders coming up.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Josh Sanchez
