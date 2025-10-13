Cowboys' Stephen Jones responds to potential change at DC positions
The sky is falling for Dallas Cowboys fans today after the team dropped a very winnable game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
It was the same old story that the fanbase has heard and seen all season: Defensive failures have caused this team to drop another game.
The Cowboys' defensive unit is on pace to be one of the worst in the history of the franchise. But don't think a coaching change is coming any time soon.
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones spoke with the team at 105.3 The FAN, and during the interview, Jones responded to a potential change with Matt Eberflus on the sidelines.
“Guys, we’re worried about going to work this week and getting better each week. I think we’re going to evolve into a good defense. We just have to continue to go to work,” Jones said.
To me, that is a clear message that the front office isn't going to make any drastic moves as we get closer to the middle of the season.
This unit has shown no signs of getting any better as the season has gone on. However, the front office still has that expectation.
Firing Eberflus at this time may still be premature. But if this team lays another egg on defense this week against the Washington Commanders, it won't be just Eberflus who will feel the pressure.
