Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
The Dallas Cowboys have stumbled out of the gate to start the 2025-26 NFL regular season, sitting at 2-3-1 entering a Week 7 showdown with the division rival Washington Commanders.
Dallas has exceled on offense while the defense has been a trainwreck, leaving many to wonder whether the team will make any moves to improve the roster's glaring needs.
On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones provided some answers.
Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan for his weekly appearance when he revealed the Cowboys will be open for business at the NFL trade deadline this year. Last season, the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who has yet to make an impact.
This season, Cowboys Nation hopes that Jerry will have a bigger move in mind, especially with such major needs on the defensive side of the ball -- especially in the secondary.
Luckily, Jerry is eyeing defensive needs, according to his comments on 105.3 The Fan.
"Yours truly and anybody associated with the Cowboys got our eyes really open in ways that we can help this defense, and we certainly don’t want to preclude anything on offense either," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.
It's great to see that all options will be on the table for the Cowboys, and hopefully, Jones and the front office will follow through.
The Cowboys are in an especially intriguing position, as well, with the NFC East race wide open. Dallas also has some extra draft capital after receiving two first-round picks from the Green Bay Packers as part of the Micah Parsons trade before the start of the season.
Let's hope it gets put to good use.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 p.m. ET.
