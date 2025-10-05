Cowboys vs Jets, NFL Week 5: Start time, live stream, TV channel
We're entering Week 5 of the season, and it's already been quite the ride for the Dallas Cowboys. They're coming off their first tie since 1969, leaving them with a record of 1-2-1 entering October.
Fortunately, they have a favorable couple of games to try and get back on track. Up first is the 0-4 New York Jets, who are struggling to find their footing under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn.
MORE: 3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs Jets, including another George Pickens explosion
Glenn was one of the names tossed around as a potential head coach for Dallas, who ultimately went with Brian Schottenheimer. This game could be an excellent chance for him as well to prove he was the right choice.
All the information needed to see if the Cowboys can get win No. 2 on the season can be found below.
Cowboys vs. Jets, NFL Week 5: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, October 5
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, NJ
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 47.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Jets Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Cowboys vs. Jets on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie