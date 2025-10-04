3 bold predictions for Cowboys vs Jets, including another George Pickens explosion
The Dallas Cowboys dropped 40 points last week, but it wasn't enough to get the win. Instead, they're trying to bounce back after their first tie game since 1969.
In Week 5, they head to MetLife Stadium, where they will face the 0-4 New York Jets. This could be an excellent opportunity for them to get back in the win column, while trying to build some confidence.
Securing a win would be even more likely for the Cowboys if these three bold predictions come true.
James Houston records another strip-sack
The Dallas defense has struggled as a whole, but they still made a huge play at the end of the first half against the Green Bay Packers that helped them get back into the game. Defensive end James Houston recorded a strip-sack, getting the ball back for his offense, allowing them to score a second touchdown right before the half.
Houston was a late addition to the team but has been their most productive pass rusher. He enters Week 5 with two sacks and in this bold prediction, he makes it three by recording another strip-sack.
Javonte Williams leads Cowboys rushing attack to 175 yards
New York has been subpar against the run this season, surrendering 522 yards through four games. Their worst outing was against the Buffalo Bills, who racked up 224 yards on the ground once they took a big lead.
Look for that to be the case in Week 5. The Cowboys should be able to jump out to an early lead, then spend much of the second half running the ball. Not only will that help them wear down the Jets' defense, but it will keep theirs from being exposed.
With that strategy, Javonte Williams and Jaydon Blue combine for 175 yards on the ground in this bold prediction.
George Pickens gets two more touchdowns
As stated in the previous prediction, the Cowboys have the talent to jump out to an early lead against the Jets. For that to happen, they'll need another big game from George Pickens, who went off with 134 yards and two touchdowns against Green Bay last week.
This week, he's going to find himself matched up against Sauce Gardner often, but Pickens was able to move around more last week. Look for him to do this again, trying to find favorable matchups. In this final bold prediction, Dak Prescott will take advantage whenever possible, hitting Pickens for two more touchdowns.
