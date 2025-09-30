Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Joe Milton has viral catch session with fan who wasn't ready for arm cannon

Joe Milton showed off his powerful arm once again, but this time the Dallas Cowboys QB was throwing to a fan.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III throws the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Joe Milton III joined the Dallas Cowboys this offseason in a trade with the New England Patriots. The 2024 sixth-round pick replaced Cooper Rush as the backup and while Rush was always trustworthy, Milton brought more excitement thanks to his rocket arm.

During the preseason, however, that arm came into question as Milton seemed unable to put much touch on his throws, leading to dropped passes from teammates.

That firepower is once again a topic as Milton is featured in a viral video throwing an unbelievably hard pass, but this time it's a fan who he's targeting. To the surprise of no one, the fan is unable to hang onto the ball.

Milton made one appearance for the Cowboys this season, coming in late during their Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. With the game out of reach, he was able to get in some work, and showed he was capable of delivering catchable passes.

The second-year signal-caller was 3-of-5 for 41 yards. He did, unfortunately, throw an interception but overall looked the part during his brief time on the field.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

