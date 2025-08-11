Dallas Cowboys not committed to Joe Milton as backup quarterback
The Dallas Cowboys enter the regular season with tons of new faces but arguably none of the newcomers are as intriguing to the fan base than quarterback Joe Milton III.
Entering his second season in the NFL, Milton spent his rookie year with the New England Patriots before the Cowboys swung a trade in April to get him to Dallas.
He arrived in Texas expecting to be the no-doubt backup to Dak Prescott after long-time Cowboys signal-caller Cooper Rush signed with the Baltimore Ravens. A former sixth-round pick, Milton's ability and big arm have had the Cowboys feeling confident at the quarterback position once Dak Prescott eventually retires.
However, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is keeping things close to the vest when it comes to naming Milton the backup quarterback during the preseason.
While speaking with reporters at training camp in Oxnard on Monday, Schottenheimer would not commit to Milton as the backup quarterback.
The Cowboys also have veteran quarterback Will Grier, who has mostly played in a reserve role during his NFL career.
"Why do we have to decide that today?" Schottenheimer said when asked if Milton is the backup. "We don't have to decide that today. ... It's more of me having to learn Joe. And I'm not going to say who the backup running back is right now, who the backup quarterback is right now, because I don't have to make those decisions yet."
Milton showed some flashes in the 31-21 preseason-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, but had some lows as well. He finished the contest 17-of-29 for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception along with five carries for 22 yards.
"You balance it by saying we want to find out more about Joe Milton," Schottenheimer said. "There's a ton of talent. There's a bunch of things that we see from Joe Milton.
"You saw Joe needs the reps, you saw the way he started the game. You saw the way there was a little bit of struggle for us early on. He was rolling the ball hot and hard and all those things. And we finally settled in."
Last season as a rookie with the New England Patriots, Milton played in just one game, going 22 of 29 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown, and no picks in a win over the Buffalo Bills.
Milton will look to put together a more complete performance in his second preseason game with the Cowboys on Saturday at home against the Baltimore Ravens.
