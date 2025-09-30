Cowboys' Jake Ferguson has shocking fantasy football rank in bounce-back season
The Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers didn't go the way anyone had hoped.
Instead of getting bragging rights over Micah Parsons, the Cowboys would tie the Packers, in what has to be the most frustrating finish in recent memory.
The results were not what was wanted for Cowboys fans. However, fantasy football fans who have Jake Ferguson on their team are loving what they are seeing this season.
MORE: Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
According to the SleeperCowboys account on X, Ferguson is the number one ranked tight end in PPR fantasy.
PPR stands for points per reception, and after you understand that, you realize how Ferguson has landed in the top spot.
This past Sunday, the Cowboys' tight end was second in receptions during the Sunday night battle with seven catches for 40 yards and one touchdown.
On the season, Ferguson has the second-most receptions of any player in the NFL, with 34 receptions. The only player ahead of Ferguson this season is Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has 42 receptions.
MORE: Cowboys' Javonte Williams proves doubters wrong after September MVP performance
However, Nacua has been targeted 50 times this season, while Ferguson has only been targeted 39 times. It's clear that Dak Prescott has found a security blanket with his tight end this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc