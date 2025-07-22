Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer addresses KaVontae Turpin's offseason arrest

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed star playmaker KaVontae Turpin's offseason arrest publicly for the first time ahead of training camp.

Josh Sanchez

Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball after making a catch during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard
Cowboys receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball after making a catch during training camp at River Ridge Fields in Oxnard / JUAN CARLO/THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Throughout the NFL offseason, the majority of the conversation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys centered on the team's aggressive offseason moves and the Micah Parsons contract situation.

That changed briefly after the Fourth of July when star playmaker KaVontae Turpin was arrested on two misdemeanor charges. Turpin was charged for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon before being released on bond.

Dallas had not publicly addressed Turpin's arrest, but that changed when head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media to kick off training camp.

MORE: Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer reveals heartwarming motivation for winning Super Bowl

Schottenheimer says he had a private conversation with Turpin about the incident and the All-Pro is using it as a learning lesson.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

"I spoke to Turp," Schottenheimer said.

"He talked through a lot of things. He understands that there is a standard with how we conduct ourselves. He knows that he needs to be better, but we won't get into all of the specifics."

MORE: KaVontae Turpin reveals how he fits into new Cowboys offense

Schottenheimer did not discuss whether the team took any action or if he expects the NFL to get involved.

This will be a huge training camp for Turpin, as he looks for a bigger role on offense. There is no denying his talent as a return specialist, but if Turpin can find his groove as a gadget player for the Cowboys in the revamped offense, he could bring a dynamic that has been lacking in recent years.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.

Turpin earned 49 of the 50 first-place votes to become a first-team All-Pro return specialist.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 non-contract storylines to watch during Cowboys 2025 training camp

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction entering training camp

Watch Dallas Cowboys officially arrive in Oxnard for training camp

Dallas Cowboys 2025 training camp practice schedule & key dates

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News