Brian Schottenheimer addresses KaVontae Turpin's offseason arrest
Throughout the NFL offseason, the majority of the conversation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys centered on the team's aggressive offseason moves and the Micah Parsons contract situation.
That changed briefly after the Fourth of July when star playmaker KaVontae Turpin was arrested on two misdemeanor charges. Turpin was charged for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon before being released on bond.
Dallas had not publicly addressed Turpin's arrest, but that changed when head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke to the media to kick off training camp.
Schottenheimer says he had a private conversation with Turpin about the incident and the All-Pro is using it as a learning lesson.
"I spoke to Turp," Schottenheimer said.
"He talked through a lot of things. He understands that there is a standard with how we conduct ourselves. He knows that he needs to be better, but we won't get into all of the specifics."
Schottenheimer did not discuss whether the team took any action or if he expects the NFL to get involved.
This will be a huge training camp for Turpin, as he looks for a bigger role on offense. There is no denying his talent as a return specialist, but if Turpin can find his groove as a gadget player for the Cowboys in the revamped offense, he could bring a dynamic that has been lacking in recent years.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
Turpin earned 49 of the 50 first-place votes to become a first-team All-Pro return specialist.
