KaVontae Turpin gets new role in Cowboys offense that will excite fans
Dallas Cowboys training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, and fans got their first look at the revamped roster on the field during the team's first open practice on Tuesday afternoon.
While everyone was excited to see the wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens take the field together, there was another receiver who was getting attention.
Cowboys All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin was back on the field and immediately flashed his game-changing speed.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer overjoyed seeing CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens together
The best part? Turpin broke a big play after lining up in the backfield. An increased role on offense is something that many in Cowboys Nation have been calling for, and it looks like Brian Schottenheimer has been listening.
That is exactly the kind of explosiveness out of the backfield that the offense has been lacking in recent years.
Last season, Turpin returned 27 kicks for 904 yards and one touchdown, while adding 187 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. As a receiver, he finished the year with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 92 yards on the ground.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's expectations for first camp as head coach summed up in 2 words
Turpin was arrested in early July on two misdemeanor charges. Schottenheimer addressed the arrest during the State of the Union press conference to kick off training camp, and expressed his disappointment in the situation, while noting Turpin is using it as a moment to mature and grow.
Hopefully the incident served as a wake up call for Turpin and will allow him to put his full focus on the upcoming season, because it's clear the Cowboys have bigger plans for him in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie