Dallas Cowboys trade with Titans for former first round linebacker
The Dallas Cowboys needed help across the board on their defense heading into the free agency period.
And on Wednesday they added yet another solid piece to a help improve the product on the field in 2025.
MORE: Cowboys receive underwhelming grade for Day 2 of NFL free agency
According to a release from the team, Dallas has traded a 2025 sixth round pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for linebacker Kenneth Murray and a seventh round selection. It was the second trade of the day for Dallas, which also acquired defensive back Kaiir Elam from the Bills.
Murray is also the second linebacker that Dallas has added to the roster so far in the free agency period, alongside Jack Sanborn.
A former first-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma, Murray has had issues with injuries in the past with both the Chargers and Titans. However, when he has been healthy he has been an excellent player. In his rookie season, Murray racked up 107 tackles and a sack, and after an up and down next two seasons in 2021 and 2022, had another tremendous year in 2023 with 107 tackles and a career-best three sacks.
MORE: Former Bears LB to reunite with Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus
Last season with the Titans, Murray had another solid season, amassing 95 tackles and a new career-best 3.5 sacks, with one interception.
In Dallas, Murray will help fill a major void at the linebacker spot, and give them a true sideline to sideline body in the middle of their defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries