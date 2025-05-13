Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Keys to beating Eagles in Week 1, Silencing the critics

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, May 13.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott talks with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Hopefully everyone's week is off to a hot start as we get closer to the NFL schedule release.

We learned on Monday that the Cowboys will kick off the 2025 season against a familiar, hated NFC East foe who just so happens to be the reigning Super Bowl champions.

MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys stars to host NFL schedule release podcast show

Yeah, the NFL likes to put a reigning champ like the Philadelphia Eagles in the season opener, but we know this is all about the Cowboys drawing power.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hugs Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

And what better way to open the season than to play spoiler and remind the Eagles that they will always be Dallas' little brother. At least that's what we will all be hoping for.

While we wait to see what today brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.

Key to beating Eagles in Week 1

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott smiles on the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott smiles on the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys Wire takes a look at what the Dallas Cowboys will need to do to come out on top and score an upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Silencing the critics

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what the Cowboys need to do to silence the critics.

Cowboys Quick Hits

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

