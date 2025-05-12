Cowboys legend takes shot at Eagles after NFL schedule announcement
There's no better way for the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2025 regular season than with a meeting against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Monday morning, it was announced that the NFC East rivals will meet on September 4th to kick off the NFL season.
The Eagles are coming off the highest of highs after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs in the Big Game, while the Cowboys are looking for redemption after an ugly 2024 campaign.
Winning this game is more than just earning a victory for the fanbases. This is about bragging rights. The Eagles swept the Cowboys last season, and this year, everyone in Dallas is ready for that shot at redemption.
Not only are the fans interested in this rivalry kick-off game, but former players are also chiming in. Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is already chiming in on the big matchup.
When talking about how much he loved the George Pickens trade on social media, Bryant also revealed that he's ready for the team to take care of business when they meet the Eagles in September.
Hate is what drives the passion in sports. To be better than the player opposite of you takes a particular mindset. Bryant is ready for the Cowboys to put in the work, and this fanbase is starving to prove last season was a fluke.
