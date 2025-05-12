What happened last time Cowboys opened season against reigning champs?
The Dallas Cowboys will be facing a tough test right out of the gate to start the 2025 NFL season. On Monday, it was announced that the Cowboys will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week One.
Last season, Dallas was swept by the Eagles, losing by a combined score of 75-13.
The Cowboys hope to avoid another blowout loss in the season opener, but what happened the last time the team opened the season against a reigning champion?
It last happened in Week One of the 2021 season, when the Cowboys traveled to Raymond James Stadium to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It was Dak Prescott's first game back from a gruesome compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle suffered in 2020.
Dallas fell to the Buccaneers, 31-29, after Tampa Bay drilled a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Dak Prescott threw for 391 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the loss.
The Cowboys went on to finish the season 12-5 and won the NFC East, but they lost in the Wild Card round to the San Francisco 49ers.
As we saw during the 2021 season, a loss to the defending Super Bowl champions is not the end of the world and does not mean you can't find success during the regular season, but Dallas will be aiming for more than just a division title after being active in the offseason and revamping the roster.
We'll find out how the team gets the season started in just a matter of months.
