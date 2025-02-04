Should the Dallas Cowboys trade for Cooper Kupp?
A 7-10 season led to a lot of change for the Dallas Cowboys.
They have a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer who will work with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams.
MORE: Cowboys projected to reach in new NFL mock draft for help against run
The changes won't stop there as Dallas will also have to make changes to their roster. Not only do they already have some holes to fill but several starters are set to hit the open market.
One underrated free agent is Brandin Cooks. While he never panned out as the Cowboys hoped he would, his possible departure will leave them without many experienced wideouts. That's why it could make sense for Jerry Jones to kick the tires on Cooper Kupp.
A veteran wideout who has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp took to social media to announce he's going to be traded. He's not the same player who led the NFL with 1,947 yards in 2021 but he would instantly be the best receiver in Dallas outside of CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys were previously named as a "top landing spot" for Kupp, but there's one elephant in the room. Despite claims they value winning over all else, Jerry and Stephen Jones have shown no signs that they would be willing to part with the draft capital or cap space neccesary to add Kupp.
Bringing him in as a short-term option would make a lot of sense and would help the offense improve instantly. Unfortunately, it's tough to see the Jones family pulling the trigger.
