Cowboys' Week 2 inactives headlined by All-Pro, former first-round pick
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 2 against the New York Giants with a few notable absences that could impact the NFC East matchup on Sunday. Leading the group of inactives for Dallas in Week 2 is nickel/cornerback DaRon Bland.
Bland hit the injury report on Wednesday with a foot injury that is unrelated from the foot injury he suffered last season that caused him to miss a chunk of the year.
The Cowboys are planning to utilize their depth at safety to make up for Bland's absence.
The Cowboys announced the list of inactives an hour before kickoff on Sunday at AT&T Stadium:
- RB Jaydon Blue
- CB DaRon Bland
- LB Shemar James
- DT Mazi Smith
- OT Ajani Cornelius
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- G Trevor Keegan
Facing a shortage in the secondary, the Cowboys announced Zion Childress andRobert Rochell were elevated to the game-day roster for Week 2.
Along with Bland, defensive tackle Mazi Smith's absence could loom large for Dallas on Sunday. He was also inactive in Week 1 against the Eagles.
Running back Jaydon Blue was expected to make his debut for Week 2 after being heldout for the loss against the Eagles. However, Blue is again inactive due to the coaching staff's decision.
Dallas kicks off the home opener at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday against the New York Giants.
