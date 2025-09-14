Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Week 2 inactives headlined by All-Pro, former first-round pick

The Dallas Cowboys will be without a few key contributors on Sunday afternoon against the Giants.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) tackles New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) in 2023.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) tackles New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) in 2023. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 2 against the New York Giants with a few notable absences that could impact the NFC East matchup on Sunday. Leading the group of inactives for Dallas in Week 2 is nickel/cornerback DaRon Bland.

Bland hit the injury report on Wednesday with a foot injury that is unrelated from the foot injury he suffered last season that caused him to miss a chunk of the year.

The Cowboys are planning to utilize their depth at safety to make up for Bland's absence.

DaRon Bland at training camp
Jul 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys announced the list of inactives an hour before kickoff on Sunday at AT&T Stadium:

  • RB Jaydon Blue
  • CB DaRon Bland
  • LB Shemar James
  • DT Mazi Smith
  • OT Ajani Cornelius
  • OT Hakeem Adeniji
  • G Trevor Keegan
Mazi Smith versus Frank Ragnow
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith (58) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) battle. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Facing a shortage in the secondary, the Cowboys announced Zion Childress andRobert Rochell were elevated to the game-day roster for Week 2.

Along with Bland, defensive tackle Mazi Smith's absence could loom large for Dallas on Sunday. He was also inactive in Week 1 against the Eagles.

Running back Jaydon Blue was expected to make his debut for Week 2 after being heldout for the loss against the Eagles. However, Blue is again inactive due to the coaching staff's decision.

Dallas kicks off the home opener at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday against the New York Giants.

NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.

