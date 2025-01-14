Cowboys legend explains why team needed to move on from Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys have become the talk of the media after their decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy.
The move has sparked mixed reactions from both the Cowboys fanbase and the media. Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, however, didn’t mince words on Speak on FS1, firmly stating that it was absolutely the right decision to go in a new direction and find a new head coach.
Michael Irvin was asked whether it was a mistake to move on from Mike McCarthy, to which Irvin replied, "absolutely not." He prefaced his statement by saying, "this is my first year since coming in the league really watching the games with fans."
Irvin mentioned that, when watching these games with fans, "there was hope lost, and you could see it."
He then added, "I am happy for the new direction, and the new energy that will go into the new direction." Irvin also discussed the focus needed to win championships, calling it "ridiculous" that the Cowboys team didn’t go to a hotel before home games.
He continued, saying, "you're not going to beat the best teams, that requires great focus, and that is exactly what the Cowboys have lacked." Irvin concluded, "the Cowboys need a direction in a head man that is monomaniacal about winning games."
When hearing the words "monomaniacal about winning games" one particular person comes to mind and he is a longshot to become the Cowboys head coach.
Bill Belichick is the type of head coach for whom winning in the postseason is the only thing that matters. When he loses, it absolutely ruins his day, and it’s sure to ruin every player’s week in practice.
Belichick has a way of weeding out weak players who lack a winning mindset, while sharpening the focus of those who do. This is what made the Cowboys' delay in deciding on McCarthy all the more painful—because Belichick has already found his next coaching gig.
