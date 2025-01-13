Will the Cowboys find a better head coach than Mike McCarthy?
The Dallas Cowboys have officially made the decision to part ways with Mike McCarthy after missing the playoffs and fans should feel cautiously optimistic but not overly confident when it comes to Jerry Jones finding a replacement for Mike McCarthy.
While Jones has landed some big names in the past, his coaching decisions have often been unpredictable, and there are plenty of question marks about his approach to finding the right fit.
The Cowboys’ talent-rich roster, 10 upcoming picks in this years draft and the not so distant competitive seasons under McCarthy make Dallas an attractive job for many coaches.
However, fans should also keep in mind that Jones has historically had a hands-on approach to team management, which is unlikely to change anytime soon.
His approach has often interfered with coaching decisions, which could complicate the process due to many head coaches wanting the liberty of having control of their roster.
There is legitimate concern about whether Jerry Jones will focus on the best possible candidates or settle for those he can maintain more control over when push comes to shove.
It's also likely that Jones will lean toward familiar faces—former players or coaches with whom he has a strong relationship—so he can gauge the kind of rapport they would have as head coach.
As a result, ex-players and former coaches are worth keeping an eye on during this search.
The Cowboys will undoubtedly find a qualified head coach, but there should be legitimate concern that Jerry Jones is more focused on finding a coach who will follow his lead, rather than prioritizing the best possible head coaching candidate available.
