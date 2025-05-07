Cowboys Country

Star running back targeted in another Dallas Cowboys trade rumor

Could the Dallas Cowboys add a RB via trade following the George Pickens move?

Randy Gurzi

New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young pursues.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball as Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young pursues. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In need of a No. 2 wide receiver, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade Wednesday morning. In exchange for a third and fifth-round pick, they landed  Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and a sixth-rounder.

Pickens is known for being demonstrative on the field, but his talent and production can’t be denied. His arrival gives them a fierce duo at receiver with CeeDee Lamb leading the way.

While this move was impressive, there’s also a chance it might not be their last. Dallas has added multiple running backs this offseason, but 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ say they could look to make a splash there as well, saying they were told “not to shut the door” on Breece Hall.

A second-round pick in 2022, Hall has spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He’s racked up 2,333 yards on the ground and 1,292 yards through the air with 22 total touchdowns.

Despite his performance, Hall has been rumored to be available with the Jets switching coaching staffs this offseason.

Browns RB Nick Chubb is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is introduced before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Another name Shan and RJ threw out was free agent Nick Chubb. He could be an affordable option, but is coming off a broken foot and didn’t look the same in 2024 following a devastating knee injury the prior season.

There’s a chance Dallas sticks with their committee — Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah — but they’ve proven this offseason they’re willing to explore all options.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

