Star running back targeted in another Dallas Cowboys trade rumor
In need of a No. 2 wide receiver, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade Wednesday morning. In exchange for a third and fifth-round pick, they landed Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens and a sixth-rounder.
Pickens is known for being demonstrative on the field, but his talent and production can’t be denied. His arrival gives them a fierce duo at receiver with CeeDee Lamb leading the way.
Dallas Cowboys CeeDee Lamb teased Cowboys major addition with cryptic post
While this move was impressive, there’s also a chance it might not be their last. Dallas has added multiple running backs this offseason, but 105.3 The Fan’s Shan and RJ say they could look to make a splash there as well, saying they were told “not to shut the door” on Breece Hall.
A second-round pick in 2022, Hall has spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He’s racked up 2,333 yards on the ground and 1,292 yards through the air with 22 total touchdowns.
Despite his performance, Hall has been rumored to be available with the Jets switching coaching staffs this offseason.
Another name Shan and RJ threw out was free agent Nick Chubb. He could be an affordable option, but is coming off a broken foot and didn’t look the same in 2024 following a devastating knee injury the prior season.
There’s a chance Dallas sticks with their committee — Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah — but they’ve proven this offseason they’re willing to explore all options.
