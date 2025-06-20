Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys legend looks unnatural and wrong in Seahawks team photo

DeMarcus Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, so seeing him in a Seattle Seahawks uniform is rather jarring.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence takes part in drills during mini-camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys lost their two longest-tenured players this offseason. Zack Martin, their first-round selection in 2014, retired after 11 seasons. DeMarcus Lawrence, who was selected in Round 2 of the same NFL draft, left in free agency.

Lawrence ended up signing a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, and unfortunately, made some comments that led to a beef with Micah Parsons, and left fans with a bad taste in their mouth.

Even with that black eye on his departure, it simply looks wrong seeing Lawrence in a different uniform after he spent so many years with the star on his helmet. That point was driven home when his team photo made the rounds on social media.

It might not rise to the level of Emmitt Smith in an Arizona Cardinals uniform, but D-Law in the Seahawks colors doesn't feel natural.

Lawrence is currently 10th all-time in sacks for the Cowboys after recording 61.5. As good as he was at generating pressure, Lawrence was even better at shutting down the run. He was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2017 and a four-time Pro Bowl selection as well during his tenure in Big D.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

