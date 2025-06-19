Cowboys Country

Cowboys WRs present major opportunity for fantasy football owners

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, so fantasy football owners can expect massive production from the pass-catchers.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL following the trade for star wide receiver George Pickens, finally giving CeeDee Lamb a top-tier running mate.

Dallas' offense is expected to be dynamic in 2025, and it presents for the fantasy football community.

Fantasy football owners who target Cowboys wide receivers early in their fantasy drafts will reap the benefits of the high volume that the pass-catchers are expected to receive in Big D.

Bleacher Report took a look at facts fantasy football owners need to know for the 2025 season, with the Cowboys receiving corps as its focus.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after a loss against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys could struggle moving the ball on the ground. And that means Dallas taking to the air early and often," Gary Davenport wrote.

"CeeDee Lamb is locked in as an elite WR1 and should sail past 100 catches for the fourth consecutive year. Newcomer George Pickens could be in for a career year and is an interesting mid-round target with an ADP of WR29. Even tight end Jake Ferguson could find himself back in the top 10 at his position after a poor 2024."

The article also points to the value star quarterback Dak Prescott brings with his high number of projected pass attempts.

If the fantasy production can carry over to regular season meaningful games, the Cowboys offense is going to be fun to watch throughout the season. Let's hope it results in real-life wins.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a touchdown against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates after a touchdown against the New York Giants. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

