Dallas Cowboys legend reveals choice for next head coach of the franchise
If you thought there wouldn't be any drama surrounding the Dallas Cowboys head coaching opening, then you must be living under a rock.
Reports of what the team is doing in regard to the opening seem to change by the hour. The fanbase continues to wait anxiously on what the front office will believe is the right move for the future.
MORE: Shocking Cowboys coaching candidate emerges with Jerry Jones 'interest'
Recently, Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware sat down with Rich Eisen on the 'Rich Eisen Show' to discuss the Dallas head coach opening.
Ware believes that there is one candidate that can change the culture in Dallas. That candidate is former star tight end Jason Witten.
Ware, like many others in the fanbase, believes that this franchise needs to be rebuilt from the ground up.
The former Cowboys defensive end talks about a culture shift similar to what Dan Campbell did for the Detroit Lions.
Ware even said that if Witten were to become head coach, he would accept an offer to be a part of the staff as a linebacker coach.
There's no question that this team needs a culture change. For far too long, it has felt like everyone is walking around on pins and needles in fear of ruffling Jerry Jones' feathers.
However, in order for this franchise to ever become a Super Bowl threat again, they need a head coach who isn't afraid to upset the establishment.
Is Witten that person?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc