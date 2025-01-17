Cowboy Roundup: Head coaching search already gone awry, Is Kellen Moore viable?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week of madness as the coaching rumors continue to swirl and the Cowboys continue to make NFL headlines with their search.
Dallas has been linked to several legitimate candidates for the job -- most recently former Cowboys quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore -- and some intriguing candidates that would move the needle; we're talking about you, Coach Prime.
It will be interesting to see how things continue to develop into the weekend with interviews lined up, but for now all we can do is sit back and enjoy the ride.
While we wait for any new developments, let's take a spin around the web to see what headlines are making waves.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys head coaching tracker: Latest news & rumors
Ways Dallas already screwed up coaching search
The Dallas Cowboys always manage to have controversial head coaching searches and this year is no different. The Cowboys Wire takes a look at five ways the team has already screwed up its search for Mike McCarthy's replacement.
Is Kellen Moore a viable candidate?
Kellen Moore is gaining momentum as a top candidate for the Cowboys head coaching vacancy, but is he a viable candidate or just a familiar face? The Dallas Morning News takes a closer look.
Cowboys Quick Hits
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach... Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones get ethered by FOX Sports talking head... Bill Belichick NFL rumors shut down by UNC football GM... Cowboys reaching out to Kellen Moore could have unlikely, key influence... Cowboys' all-in mentality doesn't add up with 2024 offseason spending... New Cowboys coach better be prepared to look over his shoulder... Dallas Cowboys should reach out to top coaching candidate in playoffs... Dallas Cowboys predicted to lose breakout star in NFL free agency... Cowboys HC candidate could help solve one of team's biggest issues... Mike Zimmer interested in Dallas Cowboys head coach vacancy... Coach Prime, Colorado at odds over 'additional money' amid NFL interest?