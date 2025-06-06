Under-the-radar Cowboys o-lineman 'set up to have a great year'
There have been many changes to the Dallas Cowboys offensive line in recent years.
Following the 2023 season, veteran leader Tyron Smith and starting center Tyler Biadasz left in free agency. This year, another veteran left as Zack Martin announced his retirement from the league.
Dallas responded to those departures by bolstering their offensive line through the draft. They added Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe, and Tyler Booker over the past two seasons. They join Tyler Smith and Terence Steele, who are now the veteran leaders.
Smith has received a lot of attention as the new face of the line, which is understandable given his performance over the past three seasons. Steele, however, is the most experienced but also the most overlooked.
Steele enters his sixth season in the league and has largely flown under the radar. He rose to prominence in 2021 when he took over for La'el Collins at right tackle. He played well enough to earn a five-year, $86.8 million contract in 2023 but struggled that season as he returned from a torn ACL and MCL.
He was much better in 2024 and head coach Brian Schottenheimer sees even more improvement this year. Schottenheimer says the changes to their coaching staff will help, as will the arrival of Booker.
"I think playing next to Tyler Booker, that confidence, and [Steele is] a great communicator, which allows him to make sure they're on the same page because he does a great job, and that's just invaluable," Schottenheimer said via Patrik Walker. "I think he's set up to have a great year.
Dallas hired former Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley as their offensive line coach. He will work under Klayton Adams, a famed offensive line coach who is now the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.
All this has Steele set up for success in 2025, which would help the entire offense improve.
