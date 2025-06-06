Cowboys Country

Under-the-radar Cowboys o-lineman 'set up to have a great year'

An often-overlooked veteran on the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line is poised for success in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele waits to take the field before playing against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele waits to take the field before playing against the Washington Commanders. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

There have been many changes to the Dallas Cowboys offensive line in recent years.

Following the 2023 season, veteran leader Tyron Smith and starting center Tyler Biadasz left in free agency. This year, another veteran left as Zack Martin announced his retirement from the league.

MORE: Joe Milton shows off viral athleticism in Dallas Cowboys photo shoot

Dallas responded to those departures by bolstering their offensive line through the draft. They added Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe, and Tyler Booker over the past two seasons. They join Tyler Smith and Terence Steele, who are now the veteran leaders.

Smith has received a lot of attention as the new face of the line, which is understandable given his performance over the past three seasons. Steele, however, is the most experienced but also the most overlooked.

Terence Steele of the Dallas Cowboys blocks Nolan Smith.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Steele enters his sixth season in the league and has largely flown under the radar. He rose to prominence in 2021 when he took over for La'el Collins at right tackle. He played well enough to earn a five-year, $86.8 million contract in 2023 but struggled that season as he returned from a torn ACL and MCL.

He was much better in 2024 and head coach Brian Schottenheimer sees even more improvement this year. Schottenheimer says the changes to their coaching staff will help, as will the arrival of Booker.

MORE: New Dallas Cowboys 'triplets' land near the top in NFL rankings

"I think playing next to Tyler Booker, that confidence, and [Steele is] a great communicator, which allows him to make sure they're on the same page because he does a great job, and that's just invaluable," Schottenheimer said via Patrik Walker. "I think he's set up to have a great year.

Dallas hired former Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley as their offensive line coach. He will work under Klayton Adams, a famed offensive line coach who is now the offensive coordinator for the Cowboys.

All this has Steele set up for success in 2025, which would help the entire offense improve.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele prepares for the snap against Baltimore.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele lines up during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

