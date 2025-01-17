Dallas Cowboys’ head coaching search has 'very strong candidate' emerge
Earlier today, the Dallas Cowboys became contenders for the Kellen Moore head coaching sweepstakes.
Moore, the current offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, has a busy weekend lined up ahead.
MORE: 4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
Not only is he preparing for a divisional round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, but he is also scheduled to interview for the head coaching positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas is expected to meet with their former quarterback and offensive coordinator on Friday and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, he is considered a serious candidate for the job.
Unlike the other teams that the 36-year-old offensive play caller is scheduled to meet with, the Cowboys have an advantage due to their familiarity with Moore. He spent eight seasons with the organization from 2015 to 2022, serving in various roles, including as the team's offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022.
MORE: Cowboys reaching out to Kellen Moore could have unlikely, key influence
“I mean, this is someone who is considered to be a top candidate for the Dallas Cowboys," Rapoport said. "I’m not saying the top candidate, just certainly someone to watch and discuss and consider moving forward.
It’s not just that they know him as okay well, he’s been an assistant there. He grew up in the franchise. He was a backup quarterback to Tony Romo and then got injured, and then somebody named – what’s his name? Oh, Dak Prescott – yes, Dak Prescott took over, and the rest is history."
"Dak knows him well. They have a great relationship. So yes, they are going to interview him. That is going to be, I believe, actually within the next 48 hours," Rapoport added.
MORE: Cowboys HC candidate could help solve one of team's biggest issues
"But it’s not like they really need to interview him. They’ve seen him up close. They know how he works. They know what kind of coordinator he would be. They believe they know what kind of head coach he is going to be if he gets the opportunity. This certainly is one to keep an eye on, and it makes a lot of sense for all parties on this one.”
Moore entered the coaching ranks in 2018 with the Cowboys as their quarterbacks coach, working with Dak Prescott before being promoted to offensive coordinator.
Under Moore's guidance, Prescott and the offense flourished, consistently ranking in the top 10 in total yards, passing yards, and points scored.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc