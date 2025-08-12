Dallas Cowboys' likely starting nickel cornerback is a former UDFA
The Dallas Cowboys have several intriguing roster battles taking place throughout training camp and the NFL preseason, with the defensive backfield nearing the top of the list.
Because of the plethora of injuries that has plagued the Cowboys cornerbacks, there are major questions regarding the starting cornerback rotation.
All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland has been getting some work at the nickel position, but he is expected to start on the outside. Then, you have undrafted free agent Zion Childress, who has been making his mark in the competition.
However, as things stand today, it is a different former UDFA who is the front-runner to win the starting nickel job.
The Cowboys' latest unofficial depth chart lists veteran Kemon Hall as the current starting nickel corner.
"If the season began today, Hall would likely draw the start, but this battle remains the most undecided one," Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram wrote.
"The final two weeks of the preseason will be huge in determining who lines up in the slot in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles."
Hall entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. He bounced around the league before he was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys at the end of July 2024.
He joined the practice squad for the majority of the season before being elevated to the active roster on December 9.
Now, with the season just a few weeks away, it looks like Hall will get to enter 2025 as a starter.
