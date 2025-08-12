Cowboys' depth chart released ahead of Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens
As the NFL preseason rolls on and we get closer to the time for roster cuts, the Dallas Cowboys have some key positional battles heating up at training camp.
Whether it be at cornerback, running back, or the team's suddenly crowded wide receiver room, there are some intriguing battles to watch.
On Tuesday, ahead of the team's return to the practice field in Oxnard for this weekend's clash with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the preseason, the Cowboys dropped the latest "unofficial" depth chart.
There are no big surprises on the depth chart, but there is some clarity with Javonte Williams listed as RB1.
It goes without saying, but there is still plenty of time for things to shake up.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been very impressed with undrafted free agent wide receiver Traeshon Holden in camp and the preseason, and believes he will be moving up the depth chart.
Another impressive UDFA has been defensive back Zion Childress, who has earned some first-team reps and could be making a push for the starting nickel role.
There is still a lot of football left to be played in the preseason, but it is always exciting to see a depth chart on paper because it lets us know we are so much closer to the return of regular season football to our screens.
