Cowboys Country

Cowboys special teams ace defying Father Time, consistently impressing

Dallas Cowboys special teams ace C.J. Goodwin is entering his 10th NFL season, but is continuing to impress the coaching staff with his work ethic and production.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovers a fumble against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin recovers a fumble against the Washington Commanders / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys in recent years has been inconsistency and discipline. If there is one man on the team who has not had those concerns, it is special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.

Goodwin is entering his 10th year in the NFL and has consistently found a way to carve out his role and impress coaches along the way.

This season, he's making an immediate impact on new special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, who was hired by Brian Schottenheimer after one year as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator.

MORE: Cowboys taking advantage of UDFA o-lineman's versatility in big way

Following the team's disappointing Week One showing against the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the preseason, Sorensen was raving about Goodwin, who was one of the few players to jump out on film. The 35-year-old Goodwin is exactly the kind of player that every coach wants on their roster.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"He's a pro, and he's really good at what he does," Sorensen said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.

"He takes really good care of his body, he's a really good leader, but he also still produces. And you've gotta keep producing to stay in the league. He's consistently done that. He competes every day and does right, and keeps producing."

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer not accepting glaring issue from Cowboys' preseason opener

It's been noted that Goodwin has also been doing some drills with the wide receivers' group ahead of practices in Oxnard.

Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since 2018 and has played in 88 total games, becoming one of the best special teams talents in the entire league. They say special teams wins games in the NFL, and Goodwin will once again be a key piece of that unit in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback C.J. Goodwin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 Cowboys who could be cut before playing a snap with franchise

Jerry Jones on trading Micah Parsons vs paying Cowboys star risks

Emmitt Smith gives hot take on Jerry Jones' role in Cowboys' Super Bowl drought

Cowboys linked to former 1,000-yard RB in 2026 NFL free agency

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News