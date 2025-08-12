Cowboys special teams ace defying Father Time, consistently impressing
One of the biggest storylines surrounding the Dallas Cowboys in recent years has been inconsistency and discipline. If there is one man on the team who has not had those concerns, it is special teams ace C.J. Goodwin.
Goodwin is entering his 10th year in the NFL and has consistently found a way to carve out his role and impress coaches along the way.
This season, he's making an immediate impact on new special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen, who was hired by Brian Schottenheimer after one year as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator.
MORE: Cowboys taking advantage of UDFA o-lineman's versatility in big way
Following the team's disappointing Week One showing against the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the preseason, Sorensen was raving about Goodwin, who was one of the few players to jump out on film. The 35-year-old Goodwin is exactly the kind of player that every coach wants on their roster.
"He's a pro, and he's really good at what he does," Sorensen said, via Patrik Walker of the team's official website.
"He takes really good care of his body, he's a really good leader, but he also still produces. And you've gotta keep producing to stay in the league. He's consistently done that. He competes every day and does right, and keeps producing."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer not accepting glaring issue from Cowboys' preseason opener
It's been noted that Goodwin has also been doing some drills with the wide receivers' group ahead of practices in Oxnard.
Goodwin has been with the Cowboys since 2018 and has played in 88 total games, becoming one of the best special teams talents in the entire league. They say special teams wins games in the NFL, and Goodwin will once again be a key piece of that unit in 2025.
