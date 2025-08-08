Cowboys Country

Cowboys UDFA enters starting CB battle after making waves in camp

Undrafted free agent Zion Childress has made some major waves in training camp for the Dallas Cowboys and has now earned first-team reps in the starting CB battle.

Josh Sanchez

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress looks on during the review of a Texas Longhorns touchdown / Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have made a habit of finding hidden gems in unorthodox ways, and the team's 2025 training camp stay in Oxnard, California, may be birthing another.

Undrafted free agent cornerback Zion Childress has been making a name for himself throughout his first NFL training camp and suddenly found himself in the starting cornerback mix after continuing to impress coaches.

Childress has been consistently making plays during team drills, which has led to the former Kentucky Wildcats star earning first-team reps at nickel.

With the Cowboys' injury concerns in the secondary, having a player like Childress step up is a welcomed surprise. For Childress, it's no surprise, however, because he is always waiting for an opportunity to make himself known.

Dallas Cowboys defensive backs Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and Zion Childress watch from the sidelines at training camp
Dallas Cowboys defensive backs Malik Hooker, Israel Mukuamu, and Zion Childress watch from the sidelines at training camp / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He told me I would have a good opportunity to be in the mix," Childress said, via the Dallas Morning News. "He told the wrong guy that, because I take advantage of every opportunity.

"I was always taught you show people with your work ethic who you are. They’ll love you or they’ll hate you, and they just started loving me, and everybody followed suit."

The 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back was a two-time team captain at Kentucky after transferring from Texas State, showing his ability to make an immediate impact. During his final year with the Wildcats, Childress recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for a loss, one sack, two passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Childress finished his college career with 13 tackles for a loss and a whopping 17 passes defensed. While his interception total is low, with just one pick during his collegiate career, he's able to make plays on the ball and force the ball to the ground.

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Zion Childress reacts after a play against the Clemson Tigers / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Let's hope that Childress can continue his strong camp and carry that into the preseason, because anytime there is an UDFA who shines, the fanbase comes together to support them.

