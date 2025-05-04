Cowboys linked to young Patriots wide receiver in potential trade
Earlier this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots worked out a trade. For a fifth-rounder, the Cowboys landed backup quarterback Joe Milton III and a seventh-round pick.
Perhaps the two could strike another deal in the near future.
MORE: Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas has a need at the wide receiver position, which is suddenly crowded for the Patriots. That's why Brian Hines of SB Nation's Pats Pulpit says they could be willing to trade one of their pass catchers. Hines not only had a player in mind, but a team as well, saying the Cowboys would be a good spot for Kayshon Boutte.
"Boutte could profile as a low-volume X-receiver in Josh McDaniels’ offense, but the production last year at 23 years old would likely lead to him having the most trade value of the bubble players. One team that would make plenty of sense as a potential partner for Boutte or any receiver: the Dallas Cowboys."
A sixth-round pick out of LSU in 2023, Boutte had a breakout campaign last year. He recorded 43 receptions for 589 yards with three touchdowns.
MORE: Dak Prescott, Cowboys stars check out NASCAR action at Texas Motor Speedway
Despite his success, he's not guaranteed a spot after the Patriots changed their coaching staff and signed Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency. Boutte's spot was placed in even more jeopardy when New England selected Kyle Williams in Round 3 of the 2025 NFL draft.
The question for Dallas would be whether Boutte moves the needle. He was impressive last year, but they already have a collection of decent receivers. What they need is someone who can be a legitimate No. 2 wideout to take the pressure off CeeDee Lamb's shoulders.
If they believe Boutte can provide that, giving New England a call makes sense. If not, it might be best to sit this one out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' first rookie minicamp media practice summarized in one exciting word
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer does something no Dallas head coach has done since 2010
Cowboys RB named best value pick of NFL Draft — but not Jaydon Blue
Cowboys LB levels coach during rookie minicamp pad drills, gets staff fired up