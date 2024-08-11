Watch Cowboys vs Rams NFL Preseason opener online free
The time is drawing near. The Dallas Cowboys will be in action for the first time this preseason when they take on the Los Angeles Rams later today.
If you're a football sicko, then chances are you will be looking for ways to watch the game.
Luckily for you, the opportunity to watch all of the action for free is possible if you don't have the NFL Network.
Here is all the information on how to watch the Cowboys preseason opener against the Rams:
Cowboys vs. Rams, NFL Preseason Week 1: Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, August 11, 2024
Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: Inglewood, California
Venue: SoFi Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Live Stream: Stream 1 | Stream 2
Betting Odds: Cowboys -5 | O/U:33.5 (odds via DraftKings)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Rams Online
Now, if you are a cable cutter, this is the easiest way to catch the game. Fubo TV is a service that allows subscribers to watch live and on-demand TV channels on TVs, computers, or mobile devices for a monthly fee.
It’s just like a cable or satellite TV service, except it’s delivered over the internet. The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you will not be charged.
Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Rams On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile
If you can’t watch the episodes on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
