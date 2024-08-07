Cowboy Roundup: Tuesday camp highlights; Rams scrimmage preview
The Dallas Cowboys won't be practicing in front of the public on Wednesday, but the team will still be putting in the work ahead of Thursday's scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas will be going through a "mock game" on Wednesday as players get a lighter workload to break up the week.
While we wait for the intensity at training camp to pick back up, let's take a look at some of the headlines from around Cowboys Nation.
Highlights from Tuesday’s Cowboys training camp practice
Practice 10 of Dallas Cowboys training camp is in the books and we saw some familiar faces stand out.
The Jalens continued to put on a show as the wide receiving corps exceeds expectations in Oxnard, Hunter Luepke reminded everyone he is a key part of the offense, and KaVontae Turpin continued to excel while earning more reps on offense.
You can check out more video highlights here.
Cowboys and Rams to hold joint practice: What to watch for
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what we should watch for when the Cowboys and Rams hold a joint practice on Thusrday and scrimmage ahead of this weekend's preseason opener.
Cowboys Quick Hits
