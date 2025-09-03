Cowboy Roundup: Main goal for NFL opener, Micah Parsons' parting shot
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We are approximately 24 hours away from kicking off the 2025-26 NFL regular season with a trip to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas is the biggest underdog of Week 1, so the team has a lot to prove against the NFC East rival.
Of course, there is extra pressure on star quarterback Dak Prescott following the trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, which leaves the team's defense at a disadvantage as it looks for a way forward.
With the odds stacked against Dallas, there is little pressure and low expectations for the team, so it will be interesting to see what Brian Schottenheimer dials up for his official head coaching debut.
While we wait to see what the next 24 hours bring, let's take a spin around the web to check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online.
Main goal for NFL opener vs Eagles
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at what the Cowboys' goal should be for the season opener against the Eagles.
Micah Parsons' parting shot
With the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers looking to move on and focus on the upcoming season following the Micah Parsons trade, the star pass rusher appeared to take one more subtle shot at Dallas, echoing the common narrative "here, it's all about ball" that former players use after leaving the franchise.
"Just focus on ball. I'm going to take a break from everything. I'm so ready to focus on this thing, what it's all about. Here, it's all about ball," Parsons said, via Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire. "They pour everything into this. This is probably what I needed in my life."
