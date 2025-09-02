Cowboys, Jerry Jones declined attempt from Micah Parsons agent to 'hammer' out deal
It has long been believed that Micah Parsons never wanted to leave the Dallas Cowboys. He wanted to be paid his worth based on his historic production through the first four years of his NFL career, but a stubborn Jerry Jones got in the way.
In a new report from ESPN.com, we learned some information about a last-ditch effort from Parsons' camp to remain in Dallas.
According to the report, Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, sent an email to Jerry and Stephen Jones regarding miscommunications in the media and the public back-and-forth, but said Parsons was willing to "hammer something out" that would keep him with the Cowboys.
MORE: Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
"The letter said Parsons' representatives were willing to come to Dallas, jump on a video call, whatever it took to potentially hammer something out," the report says.
Unfortunately for Parsons and for Cowboys fans, Jerry wasn't budging and revealed to Mulugheta that the franchise was working on a trade, which ended up being to the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: Micah Parsons' first Packers practice has Cowboys fans all noticing same thing
Rather than working out a deal, Jones wanted Parsons to play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option. Of course, that would have kept Parsons' hands tied, because the team could use the franchise tag in the 2026 offseason, and again in 2027.
"Parsons would have to decide his next move if the Cowboys couldn't trade him, though a source close to him notes that Parsons never threatened to hold out and if healthy, he would have played on the option," the report continues. "Things accelerated from there. The Packers, given permission to speak to Mulugheta by the Cowboys, made their first formal contract offer to Parsons on Tuesday."
On Thursday, the deal was complete. Dallas received two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark. It was an unfortunate end to Parsons' tenure with the Cowboys, but it was clear that things had reached a point of no return. And, with Jones' unwillingness to cooperate with Mulugheta, it's for the best, because dragging this saga on for another two seasons would've been emotionally exhausting for everyone involved.
