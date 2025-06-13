Cowboys to work out veteran OT with 75-game NFL starting experience
The Dallas Cowboys have made a habit of stockpiling offensive linemen throughout the years, and it has paid off with some of the most impressive units in the NFL throughout the years. This season, they are doing it again.
Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, the team is looking to add bodies for training camp that can help put in some solid reps and potentially surprise the coaching staff enough to earn a spot on the roster.
Among the group of players who will be working out with the Cowboys is veteran offensive tackle George Fant, who has started 75 games throughout his career, and who is familiar with the team's coaching staff.
Fant spent three seasons with the New York Jets from 2020-2022 and was a team captain, so his experience going against defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton's defensive lines in practices could prove valuable to the Cowboys when they kick off camp.
Fant joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 by signing with the Seattle Seahawks. He played in Seattle for four seasons before joining the Jets, then played one season with the Houston Texans before rejoining Seattle in 2024.
Now, the 32-year-old has the opportunity for one last hurrah in his career.
At the very least, Fant brings veteran experience to an offensive line that has a lot of youth along the front. As a former team captain, he could provide the leadership that is valued under the Brian Schottenheimer regime.
Let's see how his workout goes.
