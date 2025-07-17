Cowboys' Micah Parsons booed by New York fans at WNBA Liberty game
Micah Parsons was enjoying some of his free time at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this week, taking in a WNBA game between the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.
The Dallas Cowboys superstar was sitting courtside for the game, just days before the team starts training camp in Oxnard, California, and the New York faithful weren't too happy to see him.
Parsons has made a habit of wreaking havoc on opposing NFL quarterbacks, especially in the NFC.
So when Parsons was spotted on the jumbotron, the boo birds came raining down.
Parsons couldn't help but laugh off the boos from the crowd.
Earlier in the night, he had claimed that he was booed during the game, writing on X, "I just got booed in [New York] lol!" He wasn't lying.
Parsons is waiting for a new contract that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. After Pittsburgh Steelers star TJ Watt got his new deal this week, that number would be over $41 million annually.
Despite not having a deal, Parsons has vowed that he will be reporting to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp on Monday, July 21.
Whether her participates in on-field drills remains to be seen, but he is showing his commitment to the team like he has done all offseason. It's up to the Cowboys to reward him for showing good faith.
