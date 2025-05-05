Cowboys' Micah Parsons contract update shows Jerry Jones hasn't learned
The Dallas Cowboys have had a solid start to the NFL offseason, whether it be signing outside free agents, addressing areas of need through trade, or adding value in the NFL Draft, the team has approached things in the right way to kick off the Brian Schottenheimer era.
However, there is one elephant in the room that the Cowboys need to address: Micah Parson's looming contract extension.
Parsons is in line for a blockbuster contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, but there has been very little movement -- despite Parsons making it clear he wants to be a Dallas Cowboy for his entire career.
In a new update from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there is some minor cause for concern with it becoming clear that Jerry Jones has not learned from his handling of the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb contract situations.
"That doesn't mean they will not. They are budgeting for that," Fowler reported on SportsCenter. "They want to keep Parsons long term. They do have a penchant for signing their star players, it just takes a little while.
"Last year, Dak Prescott didn't get his deal done until Sept. 8, right before the season; CeeDee Lamb late August. So, they could certainly draw this out, but they know what the price tag is, $35-40 million per year, for a player of his caliber."
Parsons showed up for the first day of voluntary workouts this offseason as a sign of good faith. But if the Cowboys don't get moving on contract talks and approach Parsons' agent with legitimate offers and negotiations, we could see a change of tune.
It's important for Parsons to be in the building, especially with yet another new defensive coordinator, and forcing him into a holdout does no good for anyone involved in the organization.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
Don't play with fire, Jerry. Everyone knows what Micah Parsons brings to the table, so it's time to get to work and get a deal done sooner rather than later.
